France's ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial

Former French President Franois Hollande testifies Wednesday at the trial of 14 men accused of helping in the 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris.Hollande was at Frances national stadium when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the gates on Nov 13, 2015, the first in a series of attacks across Paris that would last for three more hours.Gunmen struck cafes and bars in the city centre, and the night culminated with a bloody siege at the Bataclan concert hall.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Former French President François Hollande testifies Wednesday at the trial of 14 men accused of helping in the 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris.

Hollande was at France's national stadium when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the gates on Nov 13, 2015, the first in a series of attacks across Paris that would last for three more hours.

Gunmen struck cafes and bars in the city centre, and the night culminated with a bloody siege at the Bataclan concert hall. In all, 130 people died in the attacks. Hollande ordered the final assault on the three remaining attackers inside the Bataclan.

All nine attackers died. Salah Abdeslam, the chief defendant in the trial, discarded a malfunctioning explosives vest and fled home to Belgium. His brother died in Paris trying to detonate his vest at a cafe.

Except for Abdeslam, most of the 14 men in the courtroom are accused of helping with logistics or transportation. Six others are being tried in absentia.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

