US Domestic News Roundup: Biden talks to Walmart, UPS, Target, other CEOs on supply issues; China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden talks to Walmart, U.S. Target, other CEOs on supply issues

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday with the chief executives of Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp and Target Corp to discuss speeding up deliveries and lowering prices for consumers. Biden took to Twitter to say he understood the concerns about the supply chain gridlocks and the potential impact on Americans as they brace for the holiday season. He said he had talked to the executives and they were confident people will be able to get the items they want in the upcoming weeks.

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence forces in Taiwan, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

Trump cannot block congressional probe of attack on U.S. Capitol, judge rules

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol can access former President Donald Trump's White House records, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday in a clear win for congressional oversight powers. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the District of Columbia rejected an argument by Trump's lawyers that telephone records, visitor logs and other White House documents should be hidden from the committee.

Civil rights groups want White House clemency for more inmates released in pandemic

U.S. civil rights groups are asking the White House to broaden a plan to grant clemency to inmates released to home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying its current policy wrongfully excludes people convicted of non-drug-related crimes or those still facing lengthy sentences. The clemency initiative is an attempt to prevent the return to prison of some 4,800 federal inmates who were released early due to the pandemic emergency, as the Bureau of Prisons scrambled to slow transmission rates in its facilities.

Biden, Putin may meet for talks in person in early 2022 - Kommersant

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet for talks in person in early 2022 and speak by video conference before the end of this year, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting sources. Biden met Putin in Geneva in June with relations at post-Cold War lows and troubled by an array of issues including Ukraine, Syria and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's jailing.

Pfizer seeks FDA nod for COVID vaccine boosters for U.S. adults

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech on Tuesday requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults, presenting recent data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages. Over the past several months, the FDA has authorized Pfizer's boosters for people who are immunocompromised, those who are aged 65 and above, all people at high risk of severe disease, and people who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Biden to visit Baltimore port as White House begins infrastructure road show

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to visit the port of Baltimore on Wednesday to tout billions of dollars included in the recently-passed $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will help unclog the nation's ports. The visit marks the first of many such trips Biden and top administration officials expect to make in upcoming weeks to highlight the benefits of the $1 trillion infrastructure package that passed on Friday after months of negotiations.

Man accused of Ahmaud Arbery murder checked body for a gun, but found none, jury hears

One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in a southern Georgia suburb in 2020 bloodied himself as he examined the Black jogger's body, looking in vain for a weapon, a police officer told a court on Tuesday. Gregory McMichael, 65, is one of three white men on trial for the killing of Arbery, 25, who they say they suspected may have been fleeing a crime when they pursued him in vehicles, cornered him and shot him on a street in their mostly white neighborhood.

Biden and EU's von der Leyen to talk trade, Balkans, climate at White House

President Joe Biden will host European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Wednesday to discuss trade and Western Balkans turmoil, among other issues, as he continues to try to mend ties with the European Union. The Washington get-together comes shortly after Biden and von der Leyen, who is president of the EU's executive, met during the G20 gathering of world leaders in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.

'When are my parents coming?' - 1,300 Afghan children evacuated to U.S. in limbo

Ten-year-old Mansoor only narrowly escaped Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban in August, and while he is now living safely in Washington state with relatives, he asks them every day if he can return. In the chaos around the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the evacuation of more than 70,000 Afghans to the United States, Mansoor was separated from his parents and siblings.

