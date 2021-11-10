Left Menu

UK's Sharma calls for speedy work at COP26 so summit can end on Friday

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:32 IST
Britain's COP26 President Alok Sharma called on negotiators on Wednesday to accelerate work to find agreement at the United Nations climate summit, saying he still planned to close the meeting on Friday. Speaking at a session on a draft political decision to conclude the COP26 summit, Sharma repeated his desire to close the meeting at the end of Friday - a hope many observers say is overly optimistic as most such meetings overrun.

On the draft text, he said: "I do believe this represents a signal to the world but we cannot take our focus off the full set of tasks for us to deliver here."

