Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets Priyanka Gandhi, Venugopal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal in the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 18:40 IST
A visual from outside the residence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
AICC in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken was also present in the meeting held at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting, said sources. (ANI)

