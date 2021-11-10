Leaders of US, Mexico and Canada to meet on Nov. 18, Mexico says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:18 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold their first in person meeting in the United States on Nov. 18, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
United States issues its 1st passport with ''X'' gender marker
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau unveils new cabinet
United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker
FACTBOX-EU, United States end their clash over steel and aluminium
'Really, really exciting': travellers head to United States as entry ban lifted