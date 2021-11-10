Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to be hospitalized for treatment of neck pain
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was getting admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain on the doctors advise. For proper treatment, doctors have advised hospitalization for two-three days. So I am getting hospitalized today, he said.He hoped he would recover quickly, the chief minister added.The statement did not mention the hospital where he was getting admitted.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was getting admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain on the doctors' advise. He and his government have been working relentlessly battling the COVID-19 pandemic for the last about two years, Thackeray said in a statement.
''The neck pain was ignored during this period. Obviously it took its toll. For proper treatment, doctors have advised hospitalization for two-three days. So I am getting hospitalized today,'' he said.
He hoped he would recover quickly, the chief minister added.
The statement did not mention the hospital where he was getting admitted. On Monday, Thackeray had participated virtually in an event -- which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended -- wearing a cervical collar. In his statement, the CM also said that even as Maharashtra has administered 10 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines, it is necessary for every eligible individual to take two shots of the vaccine.
