Left Menu

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to be hospitalized for treatment of neck pain

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was getting admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain on the doctors advise. For proper treatment, doctors have advised hospitalization for two-three days. So I am getting hospitalized today, he said.He hoped he would recover quickly, the chief minister added.The statement did not mention the hospital where he was getting admitted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:41 IST
Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to be hospitalized for treatment of neck pain
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was getting admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain on the doctors' advise. He and his government have been working relentlessly battling the COVID-19 pandemic for the last about two years, Thackeray said in a statement.

''The neck pain was ignored during this period. Obviously it took its toll. For proper treatment, doctors have advised hospitalization for two-three days. So I am getting hospitalized today,'' he said.

He hoped he would recover quickly, the chief minister added.

The statement did not mention the hospital where he was getting admitted. On Monday, Thackeray had participated virtually in an event -- which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended -- wearing a cervical collar. In his statement, the CM also said that even as Maharashtra has administered 10 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines, it is necessary for every eligible individual to take two shots of the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021