Biden to host leaders of Canada, Mexico at White House on Nov. 18
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico at the White House next week, the White House said on Wednesday.
The Nov. 18 meeting will be the first North American Leaders’ Summit since 2016, the White House said in a statement, and will focus on COVID-19, competitiveness, migration and growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. TSA issues just 10 passenger fines for mask-related penalties - lawmakers
FACTBOX-What you need to know about the new U.S. international air travel rules
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen
U.S. National Security Advisor met representatives of Myanmar's shadow government
China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen