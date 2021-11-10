Biden to host leaders of Canada, Mexico at White House on Nov. 18

U.S. President Joe Biden to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico at the White House next week, the White House said on Wednesday.

The Nov. 18 meeting will be the first North American Leaders’ Summit since 2016, the White House said in a statement, and will focus on COVID-19, competitiveness, migration and growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)