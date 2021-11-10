Leaders of US, Mexico and Canada to meet in Washington on Nov. 18
U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Nov. 18, Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The meeting, which will be the first summit of the three leaders in five years, will address issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting the competitiveness of supply chains in North America, minister Marcelo Ebrard said.
The meeting, which will be the first summit of the three leaders in five years, will address issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting the competitiveness of supply chains in North America, minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Mexico will also be focusing on economic development in southern Mexico and Central America, he told a news conference.
Aside from taking part in the leaders' three-way meeting, Lopez Obrador would also hold bilateral sessions with Biden and Trudeau, Ebrard said. Mexico's announcement confirmed a report by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-biden-plans-in-person-summit-with-trudeau-lopez-obrador-soon-next-week-2021-11-09 on Tuesday that the meeting was planned for Nov. 18.
