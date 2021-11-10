Left Menu

Leaders of US, Mexico and Canada to meet in Washington on Nov. 18

U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Nov. 18, Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The meeting, which will be the first summit of the three leaders in five years, will address issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting the competitiveness of supply chains in North America, minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:45 IST
Leaders of US, Mexico and Canada to meet in Washington on Nov. 18

U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Nov. 18, Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The meeting, which will be the first summit of the three leaders in five years, will address issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting the competitiveness of supply chains in North America, minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Mexico will also be focusing on economic development in southern Mexico and Central America, he told a news conference.

Aside from taking part in the leaders' three-way meeting, Lopez Obrador would also hold bilateral sessions with Biden and Trudeau, Ebrard said. Mexico's announcement confirmed a report by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-biden-plans-in-person-summit-with-trudeau-lopez-obrador-soon-next-week-2021-11-09 on Tuesday that the meeting was planned for Nov. 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021