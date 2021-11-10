Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually address assembly speakers' conference in Shimla on Nov 17

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:11 IST
PM Modi to virtually address assembly speakers' conference in Shimla on Nov 17
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the All India Presiding Officers' Conference here on November 17, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar said on Wednesday.

The conference would be held from November 16 to 19, he said.

The first such conference was organised in Shimla 100 years ago in 1921 from September 14 to 16, according to Parmar.

A total of six such conferences have already been held in Shimla so far. Four were held pre-independence in 1921, 1926, 1933, 1939 and two post-independence in 1976 and 1997, the speaker said.

On November 16, the 58th Conference of Secretaries of State Assemblies and Councils will be held, he said.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be formally inaugurated on November 17 at 10 am and the prime minister will virtually address it at 1.28 pm, he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also attend the conference, he said.

Speakers, deputy speakers, principal secretaries, secretaries and a senior official of 36 state assemblies and councils along with their spouses will participate in the conference, he added.

MPs from Himachal Pradesh and general secretaries of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will also take part in the conference, he said.

A total of 378 dignitaries, including 288 presiding officers, along with their spouses will come to Shimla to take part in the conference being held to discuss ways to strengthen democracy, he said.

Special arrangements have also been made for the dignitaries to visit renowned places of Shimla, including Ridge, Scandal Point, Jakhoo and Kali Bari Temples, Kufri and Naldehra, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021