Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress announces state-wide agitation against inflation, fuel price hikes

Maharashtra Congress has announced a state-wide agitation against the central government over inflation, petrol-diesel price hikes, and policies that are weakening the common man financially.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:20 IST
Maharashtra Congress announces state-wide agitation against inflation, fuel price hikes
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress has announced a state-wide agitation against the central government over inflation, petrol-diesel price hikes, and policies that are weakening the common man financially. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced that the party will be conducting several agitations in the state from November 14 to November 19.

"Maharashtra's political situation is terrible right now...leaders are making allegations against each other. It's bringing shame to the State. Allegations made by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against each other are serious," Patole added. Patole demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray probe the allegations made by both Fadnavis and Malik.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had alleged that after demonetization the game of counterfeit notes had continued under the Devendra Fadnavis government. In October, Fadnavis alleged that Malik had 'underworld links' with the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convicts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021