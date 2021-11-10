Meghalaya CM inaugurates newly created Eastern West Khasi Hills district

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the newly created Eastern West Khasi Hills district which will be the 12th district of the state.

The Eastern West Khasi Hills district was created by bifurcating it from the West Khasi Hills district. It will comprise Mairang and Mawthadraishan Community and Rural Development blocks and will be headquartered at Mairang.

Inaugurating the new district the chief minister said that the new district will bring the administration closer to the people.

He said that the new district was a long felt aspiration and desire of the people and the government had to consider it after screening different parameters. He also told the gathering about his visit to Mairang as an opposition leader, where people had spelt out the need for creation of a new district. "The new district was created not because it is in Khasi Hills or Jaintia Hills or Garo Hills but purely on the basis of certain parameters, which had put the region in the bottom list of all developmental activities. We wanted to bring administration closer to the people and hence the 12th district of the state was created," he said.

The CM also took the opportunity to inform the people of the state that the MDA government has always kept the peoples issues as top priority. "Whatever concerns the people have raised, including those which were raised earlier, our MDA government has been very prompt to find an amicable solution to address the concerns," he added. "We have been a public-oriented and a people-centric government, a government that is for the people of our state," he stressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh who is also the local MLA stated that it was a historic day for the people of the region. "During the pandemic some people had impressed on me to open the new district with restrictions of 50 guests but I believe that each individual of Mairang and Mawthadraishan must witness and partake in this important milestone personally," he said. "This is a day of victory dedicated to the people and I thank them for being here with all of us. I am happy to say that the CM and all the MLAs of MDA are individuals who have the same vision to work for the people,'' he added.

