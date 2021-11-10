14 kids died in last 48 hrs in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital: Cong, seeks probe by HC judge; govt rebuts claim

Opposition Congress on Wednesday claimed a total of 14 children died at the Madhya Pradesh government-run Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital here in the last 48 hours, contrary to the state government's claim that only four infants lost their lives in the November 8 blaze, and demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court. However, the state government maintained that only four infants died in the blaze that occurred in the Special Newborn Care Unit on Monday night and said all the deaths cannot be linked with that incident.

“Though the government is admitting the death of only four infants, the fact is that a total of 14 children died in the (Kamla Nehru) hospital in the last 48 hours. These figures are provided by the hospital administration only,” Congress leader and former minister Jitu Patwari claimed in a press conference after a delegation of the party leaders visited the hospital.

He said the state government should order a probe (November 8 fire and alleged deaths of 14 children) by a sitting high court judge.

Congress also demanded the resignation of state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang on ''moral grounds''. Besides Patwari, the press conference was addressed by former ministers PC Sharma, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, and Congress MLA Arif Masood among others.

Sarang later told media persons that it was not right to link all the deaths (of children) with the fire incident. ''Only four children died within four hours of the blaze. Normally only those children are admitted in the SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) ward who are critical, underweight or are born premature,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Sharma claimed that three fire incidents had occurred in the Kamla Nehru Hospital, but the administration remains lax. ''Had they undertaken timely measures this incident would have not taken place,'' he said.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to visit the MP capital on November 15, should place all the facts about the hospital fire incident before the people because the state government has not cleared the factual position to date.

''If the prime minister fails to share the facts before the people the Congress will take out a march to meet him and apprise him about the actual situation,'' he added. MP Congress president Kamal Nath, who also visited the Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital, alleged that about 150 children were affected by the fire but the information is being given about only 40. children ''The family members are not being allowed to meet their children,'' he told reporters.

Nath said responsibility should be fixed and demanded an inquiry by a high court judge ''so that facts cannot be suppressed and concealed''. ''The present inquiry is being conducted by those who might be involved in the incident,” he said, adding that those responsible for the incident should be booked under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder).

Leaders of the ruling BJP were busy with preparations for a proposed event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not concerned about the fire and its victims, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced a high-level probe by Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Mohammad Suleman.

Congress leaders, including former Union minister Suresh Pachouri and MLA Arif Masood, held a candle march on Tuesday evening to the residence of Vishwas Sarang and submitted a memorandum.

They demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each for family members of the infants who died besides an inquiry by a committee of three sitting judges, a party statement said.

They also demanded the assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of injured children. As many as 30 children were injured in the blaze, the party claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)