Left Menu

YSRC names nominees for Council poll

Amaravati, Nov 10 PTI The ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday named its three candidates for the November 29 biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from the Assembly quota.D C Govinda Reddy of Kadapa district, who retired as MLC on May 31 this year, has been re-nominated.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-11-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 20:43 IST
YSRC names nominees for Council poll
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday named its three candidates for the November 29 biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from the Assembly quota.

D C Govinda Reddy of Kadapa district, who retired as MLC on May 31 this year, has been re-nominated. The YSRC also named Ishaq Basha of Kurnool and Palavalasa Vikrant of Srikakulam as its candidates.

YSRC general secretary S R K Reddy announced the names here on Wednesday night.

Three Council members, elected by the MLAs, retired at the end of their six-year tenure on May 31 this year. The biennial elections were not held at that time due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Elections for these three seats will now be held on November 29, if required.

Nominations could be filed till November 16 and the last date for withdrawal is November 22.

As it has 150 members (excluding the Speaker) in the 175-member Assembly, the ruling YSR Congress will win all three vacant seats in the Council.

As such, the election could be a unanimous one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021