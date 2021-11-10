Birsa Munda's life teaches people bravery, valour, service: PM Modi

Expressing happiness at the decision to observe revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his life teaches people bravery, valour and service.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to declare November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to mark Munda's birth anniversary and honour the contributions of the members of Scheduled Tribes to Indian history and culture.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet presided by Modi.

Living in the hearts of crores of countrymen, lord Birsa Munda's life even today teaches people bravery, valour and service, Modi said.

