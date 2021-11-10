Left Menu

Malik's allegations are due to anger but slugfest should stop: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday defended Maharashtra minister Nawab Maliks tirade against the state BJP leaders saying he was extremely angry.Malik is extremely angry for a reason, and that is why he has levelled some serious allegations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:36 IST
Malik's allegations are due to anger but slugfest should stop: Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday defended Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's tirade against the state BJP leaders saying he was extremely angry.

“Malik is extremely angry for a reason, and that is why he has levelled some serious allegations. These allegations are substantial,'' the Sena leader said, speaking to reporters in Delhi.

“But I feel that these daily allegations against each other should stop,'' he added. Earlier in the day, Malik, an NCP leader, accused former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of sweeping under the carpet a case of seized fake notes and appointing people with criminal background to government boards.

The BJP leader had earlier alleged that Malik's family had had a dubious land deal with two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The minister had refuted the allegations.

Meanwhile, asked about state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's jibe that Malik was digging his own grave, Raut said, “It is the BJP which is going to fall into its own grave. ''If it did not have the help of the CBI or Enforcement Directorate, the party would have been buried forever by now,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021