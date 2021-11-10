Malik's allegations are due to anger but slugfest should stop: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday defended Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's tirade against the state BJP leaders saying he was extremely angry.

“Malik is extremely angry for a reason, and that is why he has levelled some serious allegations. These allegations are substantial,'' the Sena leader said, speaking to reporters in Delhi.

“But I feel that these daily allegations against each other should stop,'' he added. Earlier in the day, Malik, an NCP leader, accused former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of sweeping under the carpet a case of seized fake notes and appointing people with criminal background to government boards.

The BJP leader had earlier alleged that Malik's family had had a dubious land deal with two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The minister had refuted the allegations.

Meanwhile, asked about state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's jibe that Malik was digging his own grave, Raut said, “It is the BJP which is going to fall into its own grave. ''If it did not have the help of the CBI or Enforcement Directorate, the party would have been buried forever by now,” he added.

