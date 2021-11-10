Over 900,000 kids expected to receive first Covid shot by day end-White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
More than 900,000 American kids aged 5-11 are expected to have received their first covid-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said, as the Biden administration ramps up vaccinations of younger children.
"While our program is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today, we estimate that over 900,000 kids aged five through 11 will have already gotten their first shot," he said during a briefing with reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Biden
- Jeff Zients
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House eyes new climate change strategies in Biden bill
US to lift all travel restrictions for fully vaccinated incoming foreign nationals from November 8: White House
White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan coup - Sullivan
White House: there is still an opportunity to resolve Iran issue diplomatically
White House: Biden will discuss energy prices, supply chain woes on G20 trip