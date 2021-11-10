Shah hails decision on Birsa Munda birth anniv, says tribals contributed a lot to India's freedom

Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinets decision to observe the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and said the tribals of the country have made a huge contribution to the freedom and prosperity of India.Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said with this decision, the coming generations will be able to know about the legacy and immense contribution of countrys great tribal heroes.Our tribes have a made a huge contribution to the freedom and prosperity of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:54 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to observe the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' and said the tribals of the country have made a huge contribution to the freedom and prosperity of India.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said with this decision, the coming generations will be able to know about the legacy and immense contribution of country's great tribal heroes.

''Our tribes have a made a huge contribution to the freedom and prosperity of India. They have enriched the culture and history of the country with their hard work, however unfortunately for decades our tribal brothers and sisters did not get their rights or respect,'' Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given them respect and their due rights too,'' he tweeted.

The home minister said Modi has made remarkable efforts to echo the valour and history of the country's great tribal heroes to every nook and corner of the country. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a very commendable decision at today's Cabinet meeting to observe the birth anniversary of the pride of the country, Lord Birsa Munda, on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas','' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

