Merkel asks Putin to help resolve migrant crisis on Belarus-EU border

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:12 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to ask for his help in resolving the migrant crisis on Belarus's borders with Poland and Lithuania, a senior EU official said.

"She gave a clear message to Putin, he will speak to (Belarus leader Alexander) Lukashenko," the official said, adding that the German leader was expecting a call-back from Putin later on Wednesday.

The official said it was not clear what role Russia was playing in the migration crisis, but that Putin was likely to have some influence over Lukashenko.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

