Left Menu

BJP Mumbai holds protest against NCP's Nawab Malik

BJP Mumbai President and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday led an agitation in Mumbai against Nationalist Congress Party leader Minister Nawab Malik.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:15 IST
BJP Mumbai holds protest against NCP's Nawab Malik
BJP Mumbai President and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Mumbai President and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday led an agitation in Mumbai against Nationalist Congress Party leader Minister Nawab Malik. BJP leaders, MLAs and corporators were present for this protest.

Protesters burnt an effigy of Malik and shouted slogans against Nawab Malik. The agitation took place in front of the BJP state office in Mumbai.

"Nawab Malik is a traitor. The Chief Minister and Home Minister should ask him to resign and until he resigns, Mumbai's 10 crore citizens would not support the government, " Lodha told mediapersons during the protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021