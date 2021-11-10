BJP Mumbai holds protest against NCP's Nawab Malik
BJP Mumbai President and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday led an agitation in Mumbai against Nationalist Congress Party leader Minister Nawab Malik.
BJP Mumbai President and MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday led an agitation in Mumbai against Nationalist Congress Party leader Minister Nawab Malik. BJP leaders, MLAs and corporators were present for this protest.
Protesters burnt an effigy of Malik and shouted slogans against Nawab Malik. The agitation took place in front of the BJP state office in Mumbai.
"Nawab Malik is a traitor. The Chief Minister and Home Minister should ask him to resign and until he resigns, Mumbai's 10 crore citizens would not support the government, " Lodha told mediapersons during the protest. (ANI)
