Left Menu

NCP, Cong poll manifestos had assured MSRTC merger with govt: Mungantiwar

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said the Congress and NCP had assured a merger of MSRTC with the Maharashtra transport department in their manifestos for 2019 Assembly polls but now they are delaying the implementation of this promise.Employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC have been on strike since October 28 for the merger demand.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:17 IST
NCP, Cong poll manifestos had assured MSRTC merger with govt: Mungantiwar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said the Congress and NCP had assured a merger of MSRTC with the Maharashtra transport department in their manifestos for 2019 Assembly polls but now they are delaying the implementation of this promise.

Employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been on strike since October 28 for the merger demand. Several BJP leaders have supported the strike. Meanwhile, some Shiv Sena leaders have circulated an old video of former finance minister Mungantiwar in which he is purportedly responding negatively to a local MSRTC employee demanding the cash-strapped corporation's amalgamation with the state government. After this video went viral, Mungantiwar released a statement saying, “The Congress and NCP in their election manifestos released ahead of the 2019 assembly polls promised the merger of MSRTC with the state transport department. The move would have ensured that MSRTC staffers become employees of the state government. Why are both the parties not implementing that promise?” “Was this promise added in the manifesto after attending a drug cruise party?” the BJP leader asked sarcastically.

Referring to his old video clip, Mungantiwar said he was trying to inform the person that a merger proposal has to come from the state transport department, which was with Shiv Sena then. ''The erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government had helped employees of MSRTC by providing them with financial assistance and also approved new buses among other measures,” he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021