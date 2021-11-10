EU's von der Leyen says will widen sanctions against Belarus
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union would widen its sanctions against Belarus, targeting both people and entities.
Von der Leyen, speaking after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, said the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland was not a migrant crisis, but an attempt by the "authoritarian regime" of Minsk to destabilize its neighbors.
