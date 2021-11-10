Left Menu

PM Modi gave our tribes their due rights, respect: Amit Shah on Cabinet's decision to observe 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cabinet's decision to observe the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:30 IST
PM Modi gave our tribes their due rights, respect: Amit Shah on Cabinet's decision to observe 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cabinet's decision to observe the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Our tribes have made a huge contribution to the freedom and prosperity of India. They have enriched the culture and history of the country with their hard work, however unfortunately for decades our tribal brothers and sisters did not get their rights or respect".

In a series of tweets, Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has given the people of the tribal communities the due rights and respect that they deserve. He has made remarkable efforts to popularize the valour and history of our great tribal heroes in every nook and corner of the country, added Shah. "PM Modi has taken a very commendable decision at today's Cabinet meeting to observe the birth anniversary of the pride of the country, Lord Birsa Munda, on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," Shah tweeted.

With this decision, Shah said, our coming generations will be able to know about the legacy and immense contribution of our great tribal heroes. "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021