PM Modi gave our tribes their due rights, respect: Amit Shah on Cabinet's decision to observe 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cabinet's decision to observe the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Our tribes have made a huge contribution to the freedom and prosperity of India. They have enriched the culture and history of the country with their hard work, however unfortunately for decades our tribal brothers and sisters did not get their rights or respect".

In a series of tweets, Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has given the people of the tribal communities the due rights and respect that they deserve. He has made remarkable efforts to popularize the valour and history of our great tribal heroes in every nook and corner of the country, added Shah. "PM Modi has taken a very commendable decision at today's Cabinet meeting to observe the birth anniversary of the pride of the country, Lord Birsa Munda, on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," Shah tweeted.

With this decision, Shah said, our coming generations will be able to know about the legacy and immense contribution of our great tribal heroes. "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision," he added. (ANI)

