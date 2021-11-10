Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says lawmakers who break rules must be punished

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:34 IST
UK PM Johnson says lawmakers who break rules must be punished
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any lawmaker who broke the rules should be punished, as parliament is embroiled in a growing sleaze scandal and allegations some politicians are paid for external work which may have breach the rules. "The most important thing is those who break the rules must be investigated and should be punished," he told reporters during a news conference at the United Nations Climate Summit.

"And the rules say the two crucial things: you must put your job as an MP (member of parliament) first, and you must devote yourself primarily and above all to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to parliament." "And they also say that you should not use your position as an MP to lobby or otherwise intervene on behalf of any outside commercial interests."

