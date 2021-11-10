Left Menu

I want to unite 130 crore people of country, this is true Hindutva: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:37 IST
I want to unite 130 crore people of country, this is true Hindutva: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is following ''true Hindutva'' as it wants to unite 130 crore people of the country and take the nation on the path of development.

Dividing people in the name of religion, engineering riots and committing atrocities on Dalits is not Hindutva but to unite one human being with another is, he said in a veiled attack on the BJP while replying to a question at a summit organised by news channel Times Now.

Kejriwal also dismissed as ''absolutely wrong'' the charge that he is playing “soft Hindutva” card for votes in the run-up to assembly polls in four states with his recent visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and his government's approval to the Tirth Yatra Yojana for senior citizens in Delhi.

The AAP is gearing up to contest assembly polls on all seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarkhand due to be held early next year.

''I don't know what is soft Hindutva. I want to unite 130 crore people of this country, unite one human being with another. This is Hindutva...Hindutva unites, Hindutva doesn't break,” Kejriwal said.

Underlining that Lord Ram is adored by every Hindu, he said every word that Ram said, his life and character is Hindutva to him.

''Whatever is going on in the name of Hindutva today is not Hindutva. These people hurl dirty abuses on people on media, threaten people, engineer riots, this is not Hindutva. Atrocities are being committed on Dalits, this is not Hindutva,” he said in reply to a question without naming any political party or group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

