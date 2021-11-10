Left Menu

I have not retired from politics: ex-Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

She said, Even today, I am a political worker and will remain so forever. The former Lok Sabha speaker said she had done politics in a normal but result-oriented manner because of which she was considered for a big award like Padma Bhushan.Mahajan had won the Lok Sabha polls from Indore from 1989 to 2014 for eight times.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Lok Sabha speaker and BJP veteran Sumitra Mahajan, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan award for her long services in public life, on Wednesday said she had not retired from politics and will always remain a BJP worker.

Mahajan was accorded a warm welcome at the Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport here where she landed after receiving the award in Delhi. BJP MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and others were present on the occasion.

“Whatever task BJP office-bearers will ask me to do in the party's interest, I will do that work. I will continue to work in the social sector also,” Mahajan told reporters.

Mahajan (78), who is popularly known as “Tai”, said in a lighter vein, “I have not taken retirement from politics,” sending peals of laughter in the audience.

Recalling late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahajan said a political worker will remain so even if he/she is not occupying any post. She said, “Even today, I am a political worker and will remain so forever.” The former Lok Sabha speaker said she had done politics in a normal but result-oriented manner because of which she was considered for a big award like Padma Bhushan.

Mahajan had won the Lok Sabha polls from Indore from 1989 to 2014 for eight times. She had decided not to contest the 2019 elections apparently owing to the informal rule in BJP which doesn't allow leaders who have crossed 75 years to contest.

