Left Menu

BJP causing polarisation for votes: Pilot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:52 IST
BJP causing polarisation for votes: Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday accused the BJP of causing polarisation and misleading people to garner votes.

''The BJP leadership is working in such arrogance that I don't think it can serve the people. They are working to fetch votes by doing polarisation and misleading people by giving flowery speeches,'' Pilot said while talking to reporters in Tonk. He said be it the inflation, unemployment or issues related to farmers, the Centre has failed to address them.

Pilot said the people have rejected the BJP at every place where bypolls were held recently, including Rajasthan, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. ''I think this is a sign of the times to come. I have full faith that the Congress organisation will come forward strongly and the party will win in the coming five state elections,'' he said.

On political appointments in Rajasthan, he said, ''I am repeating that now it has been almost three years. Those Congress workers who have sacrificed everything for the party should have their participation in the government.'' He said, ''Be it political appointments or participation in the government, due respect should be given to the workers who fight at booth level with a Congress flag.'' He said the political appointments or participation in government should be ensured for such works very soon as elections in Rajasthan are due in less than two years.

''I think now the time has come to work on it by moving forward,'' he said.

He added that he met AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal from Rajasthan and discussed the political situation in the state.

On the issue of reducing VAT on petrol and diesel, Pilot said the benefit of low price of crude oil which should have reached the public, but it was not given by the Centre and the Centre has recovered Rs 20 lakh crore in the name of cess and VAT.

He said be it small workers, farmers or middle-class people, everyone is suffering today due to inflation, but he is not able to get rid of it as the government is not listening to their woes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021