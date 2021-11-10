Left Menu

Bihar: Death toll due to consumption of spurious alcohol rises to 6 in Muzaffarpur

One person in Muzaffarpur's Kanti died due to consumption of spurious liquor on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to six in the district.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the government has convened a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16.

Earlier on Saturday, the toll in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious alcohol was 32. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

