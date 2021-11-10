Left Menu

Two days after appointment, AAG Mukesh Berry resigns

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:00 IST
Two days after his appointment as Punjab's additional advocate general, senior advocate Mukesh Berry on Wednesday tendered his resignation, asking the state government “not to ridicule and diminish the status of senior advocates”.

Berry and another advocate Tarun Vir Singh Lehal, who is the son-in-law of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, were appointed as additional advocate general on Monday.

Berry's resignation came a day after the Punjab Cabinet accepted the resignation of APS Deol as the state's advocate general.

In a letter to the principal secretary (Home), Berry said he tendered his resignation from the post of AAG without commenting upon the decision of the Punjab government in accepting the resignation of Deol.

He wrote that his resignation should be deemed to be accepted from the date of its submission.

“Having remained elected representative of the advocates as member of the Bar Council of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for 27 years and also the chairman of the same and in continuous services as law officer in the office of advocate general for 28 years, I would request the government not to ridicule and diminish the status and dignity of the senior advocates of this high court,” he wrote.

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday had accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also made the announcement in this regard, yielding to the pressure mounted by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for replacing the state's AG.

Channi had further said a new AG would be appointed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

