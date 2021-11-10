Left Menu

Whoever went against Lord Ram is finished: VHP on Sanjay Nishad's comments

Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP general secretary Milind Parande on Wednesday criticised Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad for his controversial comments on Lord Ram and termed them as bakwas nonsense aimed at serving his selfish political interests. He alleged that Christian missionaries are involved in illegal conversion in Madhya Pradeshs tribal-dominated Jhabua district.

Updated: 10-11-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:24 IST
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Milind Parande on Wednesday criticised Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad for his controversial comments on Lord Ram and termed them as ''bakwas'' (nonsense) aimed at serving his selfish political interests. He also said that whoever went against Lord Ram is finished. Nishad, an ally of BJP, had said in Prayagraj that Shringi Rishi Nishad, and not king Dashrath, was the father of Lord Ram.

He later apologised saying Lord Ram is revered by the Nishad community. Queried about Nishad's remarks, Parande told reporters here that he is talking nonsense to run his ''selfish politics'', but he cannot deny mythological truths. Parande said Nishad's words will not affect the faith and belief of crores of people towards Lord Ram. ''His (Nishad's) politics will not work. Be it a party of any individual, whoever went against Ramji is finished. If he doesn't have that much wisdom, then his fate will be the same,'' the VHP leader said. He alleged that Christian missionaries are involved in illegal conversion in Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Jhabua district. ''Some government officials in Jhabua are also helping Christian missionaries. We demand action against everyone involved in illegal conversions,'' the VHP leader said.

