'Appeasement politics,' says Anurag Thakur after SBSP OP Rajbhar's 'no Partition had Jinnah been made PM'

Slamming Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday accused them of indulging in appeasement politics ahead of elections and alleged that some of them begin "chanting Jinnah's name".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 23:25 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday accused them of indulging in appeasement politics ahead of elections and alleged that some of them begin "chanting Jinnah's name". Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Politics of appeasement start when polls come. Some start chanting Jinnah's name. SP-BSP leaders were in closed rooms and travelling abroad for the last four and half years. The public remembers Yogi government for its honesty, work and courage."

The BJP leader's remarks came after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar on Wednesday in Varanasi stated that had Mohammed Ali Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, there would not have been a partition in the country. "Had Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, the country's partition wouldn't have happened," Rajbhar told reporters.

On fuel prices, the union minister said, "When the world saw high diesel-petrol prices, the Modi government reduced the excise duties. BJP-ruled states reduced Value Added Tax (VAT). Congress-ruled states should first look at their own condition." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

