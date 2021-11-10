14 years passed, people behind Nandigram firing not yet punished: Adhir

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday sought to know from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee how many of those behind the killing of farmers in Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement in 2007 have been arrested and punished, though 14 years have passed.

The Nandigram movement was a defining moment in the state's politics and paved the way for the TMC to win assembly polls in 2011, Chowdhury told reporters. ''However, have the families of those killed in the Nandigram movement got justice? Did the TMC government take the initiative to frame cases against those involved in the firing on farmers? Have they been arrested and punished?'' he asked.

The TMC observes November 10 as Nandigram Divas.

Chowdhury, also the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, told reporters at his Baharampur constituency that it is baffling where the attackers have gone. ''Have they been missing in the 10 years of Didi's (Banerjee's) rule?'' In January 2007, a farmers' protest had erupted in Nandigram against the Left Front government's proposed SEZ by Salim group of Indonesia.

Fourteen persons were killed in police firing on demonstrators against land acquisition at Nandigram on March 14 that year which is observed as Krishak Divas by the TMC.

On November 10 the same year, the CPI(M) had tried to recapture the area and allegedly opened fire on a group of opposition workers.

Hinting at an ''understanding'' between the TMC and the BJP, Chowdhury claimed while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was stopped on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri by the Uttar Pradesh police, a Trinamool Congress delegation was allowed to go after saffron party leaders' instruction to the state administration.

''I am not sure if this is indicative of an understanding between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress,'' he said.

Eight people were killed - four farmers were allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched - on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh. On his party's alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Front, Chowdhury said, ''The Congress had never talked about snapping alliance with the Left. The CPI(M) wanted to go it alone after the 2016 assembly polls.'' Before the 2021 assembly elections, the Left Front had forged an alliance with the Congress.

