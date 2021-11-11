China's Xi says Asia-Pacific must not return to Cold War tensions
The Asia-Pacific region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era, China's leader Xi Jinping said on Thursday, ahead of a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden expected as soon as next week. "The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era," Xi said in a recorded video message to a CEO forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by New Zealand.
Xi added that attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail.
