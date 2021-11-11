Biden, EU's von der Leyen discuss Belarus, Ukraine, Northern Ireland

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen met on Wednesday and discussed issues related to Ukraine, Northern Ireland and Belarus, the White House said. They addressed the humanitarian situation on the European Union's border with Belarus and expressed "deep concern about the irregular migration flows", the White House said.

They also discussed what they called a shared commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine and expressed support for political and economic stability in Northern Ireland, the White House added https://bit.ly/3c2Q6sZ.

