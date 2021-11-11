Brazil Supreme Court votes to stop secret pork-barrel funds that won budget votes

Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld by 8-2 votes an injunction suspending the payment of hidden pork barrel spending requested by lawmakers, a set-back for President Jair Bolsonaro who has used the earmarks to win votes in Congress. The decision affects billions of reais in earmarked spending distributed among Bolsonaro's Congressional allies in what has come to be known as the "secret budget" because the lawmakers getting them are not named.

Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber, who issued the injunction on Friday, said the hidden earmarks violated the principle of transparent use of public funds and were being used by the government to co-opt political support. Bolsonaro accused the Supreme Court of interfering in Congressional matters.

The injunction did not stop the lower house passing a constitutional amendment on Tuesday by 323-172 votes to ease spending rules to allow Bolsonaro to spend an additional 92 billion reais ($16.5 billion) next year on welfare programs. It remained uncertain whether the amendment will successfully pass through the Senate and what impact the injunction may have.

Opponents say Bolsonaro is ramping up social welfare spending to win votes in next year's presidential elections. The injunction was welcomed by Vice President Hamilton Mourao who praised the Supreme Court for a "timely" decision that would give "maximum publicity" to the way budget resources are used.

