Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 02:25 IST
Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday at a ceremony that will include members of Congress who helped write the legislation, the White House said on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives passed the $1 trillion package of highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvements last week. It was passed by the Senate in August.

