Czech government agrees to resign following election -source

The Czech government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed to resign on Thursday following an election, a source from the government said.

When President Milos Zeman accepts the resignation, he will task the government to perform its duties until the new government is appointed, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Babis and his allies lost the Oct. 8-9 election to two blocs of opposition parties which have already agreed to form the next government.

