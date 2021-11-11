Left Menu

Czech government agrees to resign following election -PM

The Czech government agreed to resign on Thursday following an election, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, pledging his outgoing government will continue efforts to tame the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Babis said he sent the offer of resignation in a letter to President Milos Zeman, who has been hospitalised since Oct. 10, instead of delivering it in person as is the usual practice.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 13:23 IST
Czech government agrees to resign following election -PM
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech government agreed to resign on Thursday following an election, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, pledging his outgoing government will continue efforts to tame the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.

Babis said he sent the offer of resignation in a letter to President Milos Zeman, who has been hospitalised since Oct. 10, instead of delivering it in person as is the usual practice. When Zeman accepts the resignation, he is due to task the outgoing government to perform its duties until the new government is appointed, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The country of 10.7 million reported 13,502 new COVID-19 cases earlier on Thursday, while hospitalisations grew to 3,452, with some hospitals forced to limit non-urgent care. Babis and his allies lost the Oct. 8-9 election to two blocs of opposition parties which have already agreed to form the next government, with Petr Fiala, leader of the strongest party in the five-member coalition, as the prospective prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021