Egypt's Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will travel to Paris to attend a conference on Libya on Friday and to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. Egypt supported eastern Libya-based forces under military commander Khalifa Haftar after a previous vote in 2014 escalated a conflict and effectively split the country between rival eastern and western camps.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-11-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 13:25 IST
Egypt's Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will travel to Paris to attend a conference on Libya on Friday and to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. The conference is being organised with the United Nations, Germany and Italy, and comes head of elections planned in Libya for Dec. 24.

Egypt, which is eyeing economic opportunities in Libya and has reestablished a presence in the capital Tripoli, has called for the elections to go ahead despite disputes over the planned poll among Libyan factions. Egypt supported eastern Libya-based forces under military commander Khalifa Haftar after a previous vote in 2014 escalated a conflict and effectively split the country between rival eastern and western camps.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

