PM asked me to work with loyalty in interest of Karnataka: Bommai

Amid opposition furore over the bitcoin scam in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, and said he has been asked to work with loyalty and boldness in the interest of the people of the state and not to worry.Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, met Modi for 30 minutes at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and discussed in detail many issues especially related to administrative steps taken in the last 100 days after taking over as chief minister of Karnataka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Amid opposition furore over the bitcoin scam in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, and said he has been asked to work with loyalty and boldness in the interest of the people of the state and ''not to worry''.

Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, met Modi for 30 minutes at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence and discussed in detail many issues especially related to administrative steps taken in the last 100 days after taking over as chief minister of Karnataka. Asked if the bitcoin scam was discussed, the Karnataka chief minister told reporters after the meeting, ''I tried to share about it. He (Modi) said not to worry...He told me to work with loyalty and boldness in the interest of people, rest everything will be fine''. Bitcoins are not recognised as legal tender in many countries, including India. A bitcoin scam has recently jostled the Karnataka government. Opposition Congress leaders have alleged that ''influential politicians'' are involved in the scam after officials seized bitcoins worth Rs nine crore from a city-based hacker, Srikrishna alias Sriki, who is also accused of hacking into government portals, sourcing drugs through the dark net, and paying for it through cryptocurrency.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday claimed that the bitcoin scam will cost Chief Minister Bommai his job and the BJP government will see a third chief minister this time too as witnessed in 2008-13. The Congress has also accused the ruling BJP of a cover-up.

