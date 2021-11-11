Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Abul Kalam Azad

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid rich tributes to India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, and said the country can achieve development as envisioned by freedom fighters only by bringing education to the grassroots.

''My humble tribute to India's first Education Minister Shri Maulana Abul Kalam Azad,'' he said in a Facebook post.

''It is only by bringing education all the way to the grassroots that our country can achieve the development envisioned by freedom fighters like him,'' he added.

Gandhi used the hashtag ''NationalEducationDay'' to mark the day.

