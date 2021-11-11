Governors 'friend, philosopher, guide' to govt; should make lively connections with people: Prez

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:35 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Asserting that constitution makers had envisaged governors as "friends, philosophers, and guides" to the people and the government, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday asked them to give as much time as possible in their states and make lively connections with the public.

Addressing a day-long conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors, he asked them to remember that they are committed to ensuring the welfare and service of the people of the state.

"While discussing the responsibility of the governors, our expert constitution makers had expressed their opinion that the governors will be 'friend, philosopher and guide' to the general public and the government," Kovind said.

He said this role of the governors is very important in raising awareness among the public and in ensuring participation from the people in achieving the national goals.

"I want all of you governors to remember that you all are committed to the welfare and service of the people of your states," he said in his address in Hindi.

To fulfill this commitment, you must give as much time as possible to your state and make lively connections with the people, the president said in the conference, which was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

Kovind said, in democracy, we all should maintain "continued connectivity" with the general public. "I am sure that all of you must have visited all the districts, along with rural areas in those districts, though some programs," he said. The president also praised the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of Modi and underlined the role of the Governors.

It is a matter of satisfaction for the participants of this conference that the governors made an active contribution in braving the COVID pandemic, he said.

"World's most comprehensive and effective campaign to check Covid has been run in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All our corona warriors have discharged their duties with extraordinary sacrifice and determination," he said.

Kovind said the government's unprecedented initiative and the efforts of our scientists and entrepreneurs made possible the development of vaccines and their large-scale production in the country. Today, by doing 108 crore vaccinations, we are moving fast towards the mission to save the countrymen from the pandemic, he said.

"Besides this, we are also helping the world community as well. India's 'vaccine maitri" (vaccine friendship) initiative is being appreciated the world over," Kovind said.

The president presided over the 51st conference of the Governors and Lieutenant Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The conference of governors is a tradition almost as old as the country's independence.

The first conference of governors was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1949. It was presided over by C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India.

Thursday's conference was the fourth one presided over by Kovind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

