Left Menu

Cong high command will decide on Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the Congress' high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 14:48 IST
Cong high command will decide on Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the Congress' high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. In this regard, Gehlot met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath today. The meeting lasted for almost an hour.

Ashok Gehlot spoke on Cabinet expansion with the media persons today and said, "I have briefed the party's high command about the current situation. The party high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken (state in charge) knows everything. We will accept whatever decision will be taken by the party high command. I just want good governance to continue in the state of Rajasthan." The expected cabinet expansion will set a roadmap for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

On petrol and diesel price hike, Gehlot said "The Centre is calling the states and asking them to reduce the fuel prices. They are trying to make states compete with each other. If the Central government reduces the prices of petrol and diesel, it will eventually be reduced in the states." A major reshuffle in Rajasthan is on the cards. Yesterday, Ashok Gehlot met with the Central leadership of the Congress party. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken was present in the meeting.

A long brainstorm discussion was held between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Central leadership. According to sources, yesterday's meeting was regarding a Cabinet reshuffle long pending in the state.

Ajay Maken yesterday said, "I believe that a lot of confusion has now been cleared and a future roadmap is being prepared." Sources said that Sachin Pilot was in Delhi yesterday and met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

The inclusion of Pilot's supporters in the Cabinet was a part of the peace formula worked out by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last year when the Pilot faction was on the warpath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021