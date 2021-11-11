Rains: TN Guv thanks Modi, Shah; confers with CM

Governor R N Ravi on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the Centre's support to Tamil Nadu in relief and rescue operations.

The Governor, who is now in Delhi, spoke to Chief Minister M K Stalin over phone about the rescue and relief measures undertaken in Tamil Nadu.

Governor Ravi discussed with CM Stalin over phone, ''about the rescue and relief operations undertaken by the state government in view of the heavy rains caused by the depression in Bay of Bengal,'' Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu tweeted.

The Governor expressed his 'heartfelt gratitude' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for extending their support for relief and rescue operations and mitigating measures for flood affected areas of TN.

Ravi also spoke to Director General NDRF SN Pradhan, about the rescue and relief operations. NDRF has deployed 14 battalions and has more forces on standby, the Raj Bhavan said in another tweet. The TN Governor is in Delhi for a Conference of Governors and Lt Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)