S.Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:08 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.
"Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer," the statement said.
He was 85 years old.
