South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies at home

South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.

"Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer," the statement said. He was 85 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)