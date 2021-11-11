Left Menu

Rajbhar blames RSS for Partition

The state of dispute was created by the Sangh, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party SBSP president told PTI.He fought for the country, Rajbhar said while asserting that after the Independence of the country, Jinnah should have been made the prime Minister.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:43 IST
Rajbhar blames RSS for Partition
  • Country:
  • India

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday blamed the RSS for the country’s Partition, a day after saying had Muhammad Ali Jinnah been made India’s first prime minister this would not have happened.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) ally also reiterated his stand on the Pakistan founder, saying India would have been a big country and all kind of problems would have not risen had he been made the prime minister.

''The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is responsible for India's Partition, and not Jinnah. The state of dispute was created by the Sangh,'' Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president told PTI.

''He fought for the country,'' Rajbhar said while asserting that after the Independence of the country, Jinnah should have been made the prime Minister. The remarks by Rajbhar have come days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav equated the Pakistan founder with freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, Yadav said, ''Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers. They helped get freedom and never backed away from any struggle.'' Rajbhar who was with the BJP in the 2017 UP polls and also served in the UP Cabinet, had recently formed an alliance with the SP, months ahead of the state Assembly polls. To a question on Mau MLA and mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari whom he recently in a Banda jail, Rajbhar alleged that BJP leaders contributed the most in making him a lawmaker. ''BJP leaders made Mukhtar Ansari victorious,'' he said, adding that he has proof to substantiate his claim. The SBSP leader also claimed that Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has floated his own political party, will be united soon. ''When Shivpal Yadav is ready to merge his party with the SP, there is no problem,'' he said. PTI CORR SAB SNS RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

