Health workers meet Priyanka over issues of honorarium, service conditions

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:45 IST
A delegation of health workers on Thursday met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, two days after they were allegedly roughed up by police while trying to meet the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in Shahjahanpur.

Priyanka had on Wednesday accused the state government of ''insulting'' the work done by the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), promising an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to them and Anganwadi workers if her party comes to power in the state next year.

The ASHAs had tried to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Shahjahanpur but they were roughed up by police, a Congress spokesman said.

''The workers met Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in the state capital on Thursday morning and told her about the issues faced by them, including those related to their wages and service conditions,'' he said.

''They also showed the injuries sustained by them in Shahjahanpur,'' the spokesman added.

On Wednesday, Priyanka had shared a purported video of the ''assault'' by police on ASHAs in Shahjahanpur.

''Every assault on the ASHA sisters by the UP government is an insult to the work done by them,'' she had said.

Meanwhile, Shahjahanpur Congress president Rajnish Gupta said Priyanka sent a health worker to a hospital as her condition was not good.

She also constituted a panel of lawyers, who will fight a legal battle for the hospitalised worker, he said.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand said on November 9, there was a programme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there.

During this, the workers tried to go to the public meeting, when they were stopped, after which worker Poonam Pandey scuffled with a woman inspector and its video had surfaced on social media, he said.

A case has been registered against Poonam, the SP said.

Poonam alleged that she was badly beaten up by woman inspector Jyoti Tyagi and other police personnel due to which she suffered injuries and her hand was fractured.

On being asked that she allegedly hit the inspector first, Poonam said someone kicked her from behind due to which she fell on the officer.

