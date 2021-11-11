S.Africa's Ramaphosa says de Klerk played key role in country's democracy, expresses sadness

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he and the government were saddened over the death of the country's last white president, FW de Klerk, who died on Thursday aged 85.

De Klerk had played a "key role in ushering in democracy" in the country, Ramaphosa said, expressing his condolences to the former president's family.

