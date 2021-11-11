Left Menu

File sedition case against Kangana, revoke her Padma award: Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Thursday said actor Kangana Ranaut should face a sedition case for terming Indias independence as alms, and her Padma Shri award should be revoked.The actor is under fire after she said during a recent event organized by a news channel that the countrys Independence in 1947 was not freedom but bheek alms.

The actor is under fire after she said during a recent event organized by a news channel that the country's Independence in 1947 was not freedom but ''bheek'' (alms). ''And we got real freedom in 2014,'' Ranaut said, apparently referring to the BJP coming to power.

Gorhe, who is Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said in a release that the actor made a very “irresponsible, baseless and unhistorical” statement. She has also insulted all former prime ministers including late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Gorhe said. “She should be charged with sedition for her comments. Her Padma award should also be revoked,” the Shiv Sena leader added. Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party submitted an application to Mumbai Police demanding that a case be registered against Ranaut.

The AAP's national executive member Preeti Sharma Menon termed the actor's remarks as “seditious and inflammatory''.

Ranaut has sparked controversies in the past with her comments and jibes at opposition politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

