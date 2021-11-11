Politics is 'business' of doing some good for people: Paes

Tennis superstar and Trinamool Congress member Leander Paes on Thursday said he joined politics with an aim to make a difference in the lives of people.

Paes was talking to reporters during a visit to the Velim assembly constituency in South Goa.

“I am sure people are wondering why I have come into politics. For me, it is the business of doing some good for the people,” said the 48-year-old Olympian.

Paes joined the TMC here in the presence of party chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her trip to Goa last month.

Banerjee visited the BJP-ruled coastal state ahead of next year's assembly polls.

“I have conducted my professional tennis career in a certain professionalism in a certain manner, in a certain patriotism. For me, as I have done patriotism using tennis as a vehicle, I would like to use this business of politics to make difference to the people,” he said.

The Indian tennis legend said he calls politics a ''business'' because there is a lot of database, knowledge and involvement of professional teams in political activities.

“Also, at the helm we have got a lady (Banerjee) who is the captain of the team,” he said.

Paes said Banerjee has given him an opportunity to do good for the people and ''that is something I am really grateful for''.

“I believe in her because she is a champion. I know her since I was 8 years old, she has helped me a lot in my teens, when I needed to travel abroad and did not have sponsorship and foreign exchange at that time,” he said.

The tennis veteran described the Bengal CM as a ''doer''.

“When she says something she will do it. In my (political) journey it is about giving back to the people,” he said.

